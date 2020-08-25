There are more than a few similarities between the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Eternals, and not just because they’re both teams of lesser-known comic book characters that are set to become integral parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and play a key role in the franchise’s continued cosmic adventures.

Thanos might be dead and gone, but the Mad Titan’s shadow looks set to loom over the MCU for at least a while longer. As well as being the father of Nebula and Gamora, the genocidal maniac’s origins place him as the son of two Eternals who also happens to carry the gene of their arch-nemeses the Deviants.

That connection, along with the confirmation that the Eternals are more than aware of the existence of the Avengers, almost guarantees that Thanos will at least be referenced in Chloe Zao’s upcoming sci-fi epic. However, a new theory claims that the movie could go one step further than that and introduce his brother Eros into the big screen mythology.

In the comics, Thanos and Eros share the same father but have completely opposing views on how to deal with the universe’s overpopulation problem, with the latter even joining the Avengers at one point under the name Starfox. As per the theory, with The Eternals set to tell a story that spans thousands of years, one of the many flashbacks could both tie the group to Thanos and the wider MCU and also introduce Eros into the mix, which is something that’s previously been rumored.

As ScreenRant explains:

The inclusion of a Thanos connection in Marvel’s upcoming Eternals movie could lay the foundation for a new MCU Avenger: Starfox. Considering that Thanos (Josh Brolin) is a huge character right now (and an Eternal in Marvel Comics), connecting him to Eternals in Phase 4 makes sense, not only for bridging the story between the Infinity Saga and the current films but for the MCU’s future as well.

And if the movie does indeed introduce Starfox, ScreenRant speculates that he’ll go on to have a pretty important role in the future of the franchise, writing:

Starfox, similar to his comic book counterpart, could play a role in Marvel’s future, both on and off Earth. Starfox would be a powerhouse on any Marvel team, whether it be the next version of the Guardians of the Galaxy or another lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. If Avengers 5 is in the works, Marvel will have moved on from Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), and possibly Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) before it can get to that point. Naturally, they’ll be looking to new and current heroes to take their place. One of the characters who could make up the muscle of the new Avengers is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), while another is Starfox, whose strength as an Eternal would put him on a level far above most MCU characters. Also, Starfox may be one of the only representatives of his kind who can join. The Eternals may not be allowed to interfere in human affairs, but as a member of a separate group, Starfox wouldn’t have to adhere to those rules.

Even though we’re talking about a race of immortal super-powered aliens, everything that happens in the MCU is linked somehow, and using the Thanos connection would set up potential Eternals sequels to interact with the surviving Avengers somewhere down the line. Not only that, but involving Eros could create some unique storytelling possibilities as the cosmic side of the series expands even further in Phase Four and beyond, and it isn’t like the character would be welcomed with open arms once people discover his family ties.