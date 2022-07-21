The first official poster for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer just dropped, and people are linking the film back to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most polarizing moments.

Oppenheimer is set to release in July 2023, and is based around a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer titled American Prometheus. The film will follow Oppenheimer — widely credited as the “father of the atomic bomb,” — during the second world war. It takes aim at the Manhattan Project and the development of the world’s first nuclear weapons.

A similar — but notably different — plot line was recently the topic of virulent online debate, after the MCU’s Eternals gave its own explanation for the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. One of the film’s titular heroes — Phastos — was shown as bearing part of the blame for the devastating bombings, and fans had plenty to say about the MCU placing the blame on its first-ever openly gay hero. While Phastos’ involvement in the making of the atomic bombs isn’t as clear-cut as some reviews made it seem, the film definitively links his influence to the bombs’ creation.

Meet the stars of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' 1 of 6

Click to skip Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr.

Click to zoom

This plot point has been dissected by numerous viewers online, and largely exited public discourse months ago. That is, until the first poster for Oppenheimer dropped, and sparked a new wave of Eternals jokes.

People quickly took to Twitter to share their hot takes on the upcoming film, with many publicly pondering who will play Phastos — a very necessary character, since he aided in the creation of the atomic bombs, per Marvel — in Nolan’s take on the 2005 biography.

Who is playing Phastos in Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER? — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 10, 2022

Nolan's Oppenheimer is clearly behind on diversity when Eternals is progressive enough to pin Hiroshima on one of the Black Eternals. — atreides battle pug stan account (@hott0trotsky) March 11, 2022

These jokes were only spurred on by a joke from the @LeCinephiles Twitter account, which claimed that Brian Tyree Henry — who played Phastos in Eternals — “filmed a ‘secret cameo’ for Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER,’ according to inside sources.”

BREAKING: Brian Tyree Henry filmed a “secret cameo” for Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER,’ according to inside sources. pic.twitter.com/3WVUhnq0aG — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) July 21, 2022

This tweet set off a wave of reactions, as people added their own versions of the joke into the mix.

BREAKING: Brian Tyree Henry cast in Oppenheimer as Phastos https://t.co/ic7jJnP5Nn pic.twitter.com/LpXz5wFEvI — Dallas King (@DallasKing1138) November 2, 2021

With all these Oppenheimer casting news coming out every other day, I’m just here waiting on who Christopher Nolan will cast to play Phastos 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CWaLI9U9iD — Tommy🪤 (@ChildishTommy) March 11, 2022

Viewers interested in gauging Phastos’ involvement with the Manhattan Project can enjoy The Eternals with a Disney Plus subscription. Oppenheimer is still in development, and is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.