Eternals Post-Credit Scenes Explained

Obviously, we’ll be diving into spoiler territory from here on out, so consider yourself warned. While one of Eternals‘ two post-credits scenes was revealed weeks ago by an overzealous reporter following the premiere, it at least didn’t give away how or why he fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

Yes, Harry Styles does cameo as Eros, also known as Starfox and brother of Thanos, who shows up on the Domo to tell the Eternals who left Earth behind that he can help them find more of their kind. Also along for the ride is a CGI critter that comic book fans will recognize as Pip the Troll, who retains his comic book penchant for hitting the sauce hard.

The second stinger focuses on Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, who was introduced as the main cast’s sole human character. However, we see him pacing around in a study debating whether or not to open a mysterious box on his desk, which of course contains the magical Ebony Blade.

That would definitively set the Game of Thrones veteran up as Black Knight in a future MCU installment, whether it happens in an Eternals sequel or elsewhere. Just before we cut to black, an offscreen voice asks if he’s ready. It isn’t revealed who it belongs to, but the smart money would be on his uncle Nathan Garrett, who was the previous incarnation of the Black Knight. There’s a lot going on once Eternals wraps up, but it does create several interesting possibilities for the future.