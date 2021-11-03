Eternals Producer Isn’t Guaranteeing Kit Harington’s Future As Black Knight

We’ve been hearing that Black Knight would be playing a major part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since long before Kit Harington was announced as Dane Whitman in Eternals, with all sorts of chatter touting potential solo movies, Disney Plus projects and an Excalibur team-up.

However, not only has the former Game of Thrones veteran admitted that his long term MCU future remains uncertain, but producer Nate Moore recently claimed that sequels aren’t a must-have for Eternals, which sounds suspiciously like damage control when every standalone debut bar The Incredible Hulk has led to at least one follow up.

It’s as good as confirmed that Harington’s Whitman doesn’t become Black Knight by the end of Eternals, but in a chat published by The Toronto Sun, Moore says that it isn’t even guaranteed to happen at all.

“Harington’s not going to be Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.”

As the only human among a core cast of immortal aliens, you’d have thought Marvel would have promised Harington his own superhero moment somewhere down the line, especially given Whitman’s established origins. It all depends on a second chapter for Eternals happening, though, which isn’t as much of a guarantee as we’ve come to expect from the MCU looking at the critical consensus.