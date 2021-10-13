Eternals Producer Reveals Which Character Could Take On Captain Marvel

In the buildup to Captain Marvel, Kevin Feige confirmed that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was proven true and then some when she unleashed the full extent of her abilities and laid waste to her enemies.

However, she’s since lost the crown to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, with the company’s Chief Creative Officer confirming that Scarlet Witch is now the top dog, which even led to some dialogue in WandaVision where several characters debated who would win in a fight.

We’re not sure how powerful the Eternals are quite yet, but the trailers and TV spots have indicated that they’re not to be trifled with, so it’ll be interesting to see who emerges as the de factor one to beat. A lot of fans think it’ll be Angelina Jolie’s Thena, with producer Nate Moore addressing if she could handle Captain Marvel during a set visit interview via ComicBook.

“I mean, when Captain Marvel goes binary, that is tough. But it will be as if Captain America, who I would argue is probably the best physical fighter, was powered by cosmic weapons. She’s going to be a problem, but again, Captain Marvel going binary, that’s tough.”

New Photos For Marvel's The Eternals 1 of 6

Click to skip Ikaris

Sersi

Sersi

Kingo

The Eternals

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Each member of the titular team has a distinct and unique set of superpowers, which will surely be paid off in the third act of Eternals when they band together to defeat a shared enemy. Whether Thena strikes the death blow or not remains up in the air, but it’s very plausible.