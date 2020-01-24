New Eternals Set Leak May Reveal A Big MCU Spoiler

The Eternals will be the second MCU film to hit cinemas this year after Black Widow in May and the pic’s shoot is now underway, with a barrage of set photos hitting Twitter that show off various on-location set pieces.

The main source of these has been the account @EternalsSecrets, which is providing a wealth of information from the movie. Now, one of their latest posts might just show us how the existence of the Eternals is revealed to the MCU at large. They tweeted (but then deleted it) about a recent action scene in the film and revealed the following spoilers:

“Hearing the fight scene is between Eternals and the Deviants. It’s a huge event where some of the Eternals are attending alongside government officials and modern people. It appears it is used as trap and challenge to reveal Eternals to the world. Ikaris, Thena, Sersi+ more fight.”

Given that the MCU’s Earth has been under near-constant threat for the last decade, it’s reasonable to ask why the incredibly powerful Eternals haven’t revealed themselves sooner. Judging from this report though, it seems that the film will address their absence, showing the reason they went into hiding and how they’ve been forced into the open. This also ties in with the recent synopsis, which reveals that the Eternals have been living on Earth “for thousands of years,” but that “an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows.” Could this attack be that tragedy?

New Eternals Set Photos Reveal First Look At Kumail Nanjiani 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One aspect that’s particularly intriguing here is that their disguises are high profile enough to have them hobnobbing with government officials. If the government secretly knew of their existence and covered it up, it stands to reason that Nick Fury would also know about them. As seen with Captain Marvel, the Kree and the Skrulls, he’s capable of keeping a secret even from his closest allies, but if that’s the case, it’s worth wondering why Fury didn’t try to contact them for help during the events of The Avengers or Infinity War/Endgame.

Whatever ends up happening, The Eternals is set to provide the MCU with many new heroes. No doubt Disney and Marvel Studios will be keeping a careful tab on which ones audiences respond to best as well, and I’d bet that one or two of them may find their way into future Avengers teams.