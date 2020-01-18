New Eternals Set Photos Reveal First Look At Kumail Nanjiani

Filming on The Eternals is still underway in England, with these latest set photos offering our first look at two members of the ensemble cast that we previously haven’t got a glimpse of on location. Namely, the cast members are Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh, set to play Kingo and Sprite, respectively. They’re joined in this shoot by co-star Gemma Chan, whose Sersi appears to be one of the most important players in the film, going by how often she turns up in leaked pics.

It’s unclear what’s going on in this scene, but all the hugs taking place offer a hint at how close the Eternals are to each other. They’re thousands of years old, after all, so they’d be pretty pally by now.

Of course, Nanjiani rocked the internet recently by pulling “a Chris Pratt,” you might say, and revealing that he’s got super-jacked for his role in the movie. The Silicon Valley star is just the latest comedian to get in shape to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too, as we saw the same thing with the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Ant-Man‘s Paul Rudd.

It’s unknown how the MCU will adapt the character, but Kingo is a master swordsman in the comics and leads a human life as a successful film star. Sprite, on the other hand, has been gender-flipped from the source material, but the core concept of the character is the same – they’re an ancient immortal being who looks like a young kid.

Nanjiani, McHugh and Chan are joined by an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Set to be perhaps the most expansive movie in the MCU to date, The Eternals is due to blast into theaters on November 6th.