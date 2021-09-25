Eternals Star And James Gunn Tweet Plan For Guardians Of The Galaxy Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never stops moving, with two dozen projects currently in various stages of production and development, all of which are expected to arrive before the end of 2024. Eternals is next out of the gate on November 5th, with Hawkeye premiering on Disney Plus less than three weeks later.

On top of that; Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the can, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk have wrapped, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Secret Invasion and Moon Knight are all in front of cameras, while James Gunn calls action on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before the end of the year, and he’s shooting a Holiday Special as part of the production schedule.

That means there’s going to be crossovers aplenty, and in an irreverent Twitter thread, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and Gunn threw some ideas back and forth about a potential cosmic cameo by Kingo in Vol. 3 that you can see below.

What happens in the big one? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 24, 2021

You misspelled “get their asses kicked by” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 24, 2021

Could you please add Donatello & Dilton Doiley into the scene? I'm sure they'd help me. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 24, 2021

No notes. Have at it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 24, 2021

While both of them have their tongues planted firmly in cheek, who’s to say we couldn’t have the Eternals meet the Guardians in a future project given their intergalactic origins? Of course, Vol. 3 marks the end of the line for Gunn and Dave Bautista, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket and/or Groot.