Even MCU veteran Sebastian Stan is being kept in the dark when it comes to ‘Thunderbolts’

Whether it’s thanks to secrecy or delays, even the cast of Thunderbolts is waiting on news about the film. Sebastian Stan, and most likely the rest of his Marvel co-stars, have yet to be sent the script for the upcoming movie which is expected to enter production later this year.

It is a well-known fact at this point, Marvel does not kid around when it comes to spoilers and having to repeatedly do damage control over Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo’s occasional spoiler slip-ups probably haven’t helped. Anthony and Joe Russo famously gave the Hulk actor a fake script for Avengers: Endgame just to avoid a faux pas. That might be the reason why Stan has yet to be sent a script for Thunderbolts, as a way to avoid leaks as much as possible.

Of course, the actor couldn’t reveal much when talking to Collider on Friday, merely confirming that he has not read the script yet. Although Stan did add that this timeline of events is mostly “on par as how it usually goes,” implying that there’s no reason to be worried about setbacks.

Image via Marvel

Earlier this year, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the sneaky mastermind behind the rogue team-up, revealed that shooting for Thunderbolts is scheduled to start in June. Meanwhile, a few casting-related twists and turns behind the scenes have left fans even more curious about what to expect from the upcoming film.

Stan will be reprising his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier/The White Wolf. He’ll be joined by fellow MCU alumni including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Wyatt Russel as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster. Hannah John-Kamen, who played Ava Starr aka Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp is rumored to have dropped the project, while The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri is set to make her MCU debut with the film.

Thunderbolts is currently expected to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.