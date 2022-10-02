Even the all-conquering MCU has projects nobody ever wants to watch a second time

We’re a little over 14 years into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise’s back catalogue already encompassing 29 feature films and eight episodic Disney Plus exclusives.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Werewolf by Night, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are still to come before 2022 is over, and we haven’t even mentioned the additional 10 movies and 14 live-action and animated TV shows that are in various stages of development and production.

As more time passes, the more difficult it’s going to be to dive into the mythology from the very beginning without losing at least a little bit of interest, and looking at the ongoing Phase Four debate that shows no signs of abating anytime soon, plenty of content is already being deemed as skippable by the masses.

With that in mind, MCU stalwarts on Reddit have been sharing the projects they’ve seen once and have no intention of ever putting themselves through ever again, and it feels a cruel twist of fate to get the conversation started with the polarizing Eternals.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the top-voted replies, which is in keeping with the status of Scott Lang’s solo saga as being viewed inessential to the grand calculus of the multiverse… at least, until Quantumania comes along next February. What If…?, Black Widow, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Thor: Love and Thunder all come up more than once, and it’s surely not a coincidence that the overwhelming majority of titles even the core audience doesn’t want to revisit have emerged since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga.