Every character who dies in the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie

This article contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been taking a critical bashing since it premiered on Oct. 27, but one thing that viewers all agree on is that it’s jam-packed with a ton of lore and game references. However, considering the movie is PG-13, I didn’t expect any over-the-top gory death scenes.

That doesn’t mean they weren’t enjoyable to watch, though! Here’s a look at all the characters who die in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, in order.

Unknown security guard

The first character to bite the bullet is an unknown security guard working the night shift at the defunct Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. In the opening scene, we see him getting chased through the building’s air ducts and dark corridors. Based on its shadow, it appears Foxy is chasing him.

When the security guard gets caught, viewers find him strapped to a chair. An overhauled Freddy animatronic head better suited for the Saw franchise is shown closing in on his face before the screen cuts away with nothing but his screams to go off of. Even though the death isn’t shown on screen, it’s assumed that the security guard is dead.

Attempted robbery victims

In a desperate attempt to get custody of Abby (played by Piper Rubio), her Aunt Jane convinces her babysitter, Max, to search the house and dig up dirt on Abby’s brother and legal guardian, Mike (played by Josh Hutcherson). When she can’t find anything, they turn to plan B.

Along with her brother Jeff and their two friends, they decide to rob Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As the lone security guard, they hope Mike will get fired for not preventing the robbery, ensuring Aunt Jane would get custody. What ensues, however, is an absolute slaughter fest.

Carl (Joseph Poliquin)

Carl was the first of the burglars to kick the bucket. While ransacking the kitchen, he hears a noise coming from an industrial-sized refrigerator. When he opens the door, he finds Chica’s cupcake, AKA Carl the Cupcake, sitting there. After a brief appearance by Chica, Carl’s face gets chewed off by the cupcake.

Image via Universal Pictures

Hank (Christian Stokes)

After catching a glimpse of Carl’s demise, Hank takes a run for it. Unfortunately, he hides in the closet where Bonnie is hanging out, and his off-screen murder is solidified by his bloody handprint on the door.

Jeff (David Lind)

Max’s brother, Jeff, witnesses his friend’s death and hides in the security office. While watching the security cameras, he sees Chica send her cupcake through the air ducts in his direction. It turns out to be a distraction, however, intended to get him to leave the office. When he does, Foxy is waiting for him, resulting in another off-screen death.

Max (Kat Conner Sterling)

As the getaway driver, Abby’s babysitter Max grew impatient and ultimately went inside Freddy’s. There, she finds a child who lures her deeper into the abandoned restaurant. Eventually, the child beckons her from inside a Freddy animatronic. When she stands on a chair to peek inside, she unintentionally helps them recreate the bite of ’87.

Image via Universal Pictures

Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson)

Later in the film, Freddy stops by Abby’s house to pick her up and bring her to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. It’s unknown how the animatronic got there in the first place, but they end up taking a cab back to the restaurant. As Abby walks out the door with him, she notices her aunt lying on the floor. The ghost boy inside of Freddy plays it off like she’s sleeping, but it’s pretty clear she got killed off.

Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail)

Local police officer Vanessa frequently visits Mike during his overnight shifts at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While she comes off nice at first, it quickly becomes apparent that she knows much more than she’s letting on. After she reveals her ties to the restaurant and the man responsible for the disappearance of several children in the eighties, she refuses to help Mike save Abby from the animatronics.

Eventually, Vanessa has a change of heart and shows up just in time to lend a hand. Unfortunately, she gets stabbed in the stomach by William Afton, who also happens to be her father. She’s shown in a coma at the end of the film, so it’s still possible she’ll survive and make an appearance in the sequel.

Image via Universal Pictures

William Afton (Matthew Lillard)

The best death scene in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film has to be the last one. Matthew Lillard portrays child murderer William Afton, who controls the ghosts of the kids he killed from the inside of an old Golden Bonnie springlock suit. After Mike and Abby figure out how to turn the animatronics against Afton, they activate the springs, killing him inside the Bonnie suit. Anyone familiar with the FNAF games or the lore undoubtedly recognized this moment as Afton’s transition into Springtrap.

Catch Five Nights at Freddy’s now in theaters or streaming on Peacock.