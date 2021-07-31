Every Movie And TV Series Coming To Streaming In August

August is set to be a stacked month when it comes to what’s new on streaming. As always, all the majors streaming services get a load of fresh movies going up on the month, but there’s also a ton of original content being shared throughout the month that you won’t want to miss. Whichever combination of platforms you’re subscribed to, there will be plenty to keep you occupied over the course of this month.

Netflix delivers a bunch of notable new additions in August. August 20th brings The Chair, for instance, a comedy series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss starring Sandra Oh. Jason Momoa action thriller Sweet Girl drops the same day. August 23rd, meanwhile, debuts The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the anime prequel to the hit show.

Probably the biggest fresh title coming Disney Plus in August is What If…?, the latest show from Marvel Studios. This animated anthology series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright, dives into a different alternate reality every episode. Elsewhere, Prime Video serves up Val, an autobiographical documentary film looking back at the life and career of Val Kilmer, on August 13th while Hulu premieres Nicole Kidman’s latest unmissable limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers, on the 18th.

HBO Max has what’s arguably the most notable movie release of the month, however. August 5th sees The Suicide Squad launch on streaming, the same day it hits theaters. This standalone sequel from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn brings Task Force X back together again for another worldwide threat that only they can stop. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena star.

Check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Peacock in August here:

August 1

NETFLIX

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

HBO MAX

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

HULU

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

PRIME VIDEO

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

PEACOCK

50 First Dates, 2004

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Addicted, 2017

Ali, 2001

Apollo 13, 1995

Armageddon, 1998

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

Black and Cuba, 2015

Bleeding Heart, 2015

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Candyman, 1992

Chase, 2021

Coach Carter, 2005

Colombiana, 2011

The Courier, 2013

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crank, 2006

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009

Dead in Tombstone, 2013

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Django Unchained, 2012

Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017

Drive, 2011

Extraordinary Tales, 2015

Flash Point, 2007

The Eagle, 2011

​Enough, 2002

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 1989

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

The Firm, 1993

Fool’s Gold, 2008

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009

The Goonies, 1985

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018

Holiday Breakup, 2016

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

I, Robot, 2004

The Jackal, 1997

Jarhead, 2005

Kid Cannabis, 2014

Kung Fu Yoga, 2017

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Life, 1999

Love’s Kitchen, 2011

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994

McCanick, 2013

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

My Generation, 2018

Mystery Road, 2013

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Notorious, 2009

Notting Hill, 1999

Once Fallen, 2010

Paradox, 2017

Partisan, 2015

Philadelphia, 1993

The Proposal, 2009

R.I.P.D., 2013

Race, 2016

Railroad Tigers, 2016

Rigor Mortis, 2013

Rise of the Legend, 2014

Scorched, 2003

Shaolin, 2011

Shark Tale, 2004

Silver Linings Playbook, 2012

Skating to New York, 2013

Spartacus, 1960

Special ID, 2013

Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015

Supremacy, 2013

Survivor, 2015

Swelter, 2013

Sword of Vengeance, 2013

Tai Chi Hero, 2012

Tai Chi Zero, 2012

The Timber, 2015

Train to Busan, 2016

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017

Van Helsing, 2004

Very Bad Things, 1998

Warrior, 2011

The Wrath of Vraja, 2013

X-Men, 2000

Zoey to the Max, 2013

Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

10 to Midnight

Addams Family Values

An Ideal Husband

As Good As It Gets

Bagdad Cafe

Blood Games

Blood On Satan’s Claw

Christina’s House

Escape From Alcatraz

EuroTrip

Face/Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fish Don’t Blink

Fort Yuma

French Postcards

Garbo Talks

Ghost

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry V

Hondo

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

King Arthur

Last Holiday

Mad Max

Major League

Miami Blues

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Rudy

Runaway Bride

Shane

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Special Effects

Spellbinder

The Beast Within

The Golden Child

The Hawaiians

The Hunter

The Killing Streets

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

The Party

The Sons of Katie Elder

Thelma & Louise

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

August 2

HBO MAX

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

NETFLIX

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 4

NETFLIX

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Fit For Service”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “One Brick At A Time”

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts) – All Season 2 Episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

Monsters at Work – “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch – “Diamonds are Furever”

HULU

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

PARAMOUNT+

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)

Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

Legendary Dudas (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)

State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris

August 5

HBO MAX

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

Princess Cyd (2017)

PEACOCK

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)

August 6

NETFLIX

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HBO MAX

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

PEACOCK

Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4

August 7

HBO MAX

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

NETFLIX

Quartet

HBO MAX

A Different World

HULU

The Party (2018)

August 9

NETFLIX

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

PEACOCK

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)

August 10

NETFLIX

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace – August 10

HBO MAX

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Together Together (2021)

August 11

NETFLIX

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Front Of The Pack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Canine Quarantine”

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

What If…? – Series Premiere

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work – “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch – “In The Line Of Fur”

HULU

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

PARAMOUNT+

Drunk History UK (Season 1-3)

Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)

The HALO Effect (Season 1)

Nicky Deuce (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)

Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag)

Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)

August 12

NETFLIX

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

HULU

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

PEACOCK

Weeds, Season 1-8

Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 2 Premiere

August 13

NETFLIX

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HULU

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 14

HBO MAX

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

NETFLIX

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 16

NETFLIX

Walk of Shame

HBO MAX

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

PRIME VIDEO

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

NETFLIX

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

PRIME VIDEO

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

PEACOCK

The House, 2017

August 18

NETFLIX

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Pack Attack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Blind Faith”

The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work – “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch – “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If…? – New Episode

HULU

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

PARAMOUNT+

100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Disasters at Sea (Season 3)

Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)

Making Tracks on Mars

Phred On Your Head (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

August 19

NETFLIX

Like Crazy

HBO MAX

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

PEACOCK

My Little Pony, 2017

Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Jungleland

August 20

NETFLIX

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Eragon

HBO MAX

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

PRIME VIDEO

Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

PARAMOUNT+

Paw Patrol: The Movie (Premiere)

August 21

HULU

We Broke Up (2021)

August 22

HBO MAX

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

PEACOCK

It’s Complicated, 2009

August 23

NETFLIX

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

August 24

NETFLIX

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

HULU

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 25

NETFLIX

The November Man

The Old Ways

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Twin Trouble”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Dogs V Cats”

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

Monsters at Work – “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch – “The Fur-gitive”

What If…? – Episode 103

HBO MAX

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

PARAMOUNT+

All That (2019) (Season 1)

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)

Parot (Season 1)

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 32)

Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)

August 26

NETFLIX

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Rugrats (Paramount+ Original)- New Episodes

Love and Monsters

August 27

NETFLIX

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

HULU

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

August 28

NETFLIX

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

HULU

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

HULU

Horizon Line (2021)

PARAMOUNT+

Evil – Season 2 Return

Horizon Line

August 30

HULU

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

PARAMOUNT+

Spell

August 31

NETFLIX

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

The Hurricane, 1999