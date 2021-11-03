Every Single Star Trek Movie Is Now Streaming In One Place

When it launched earlier this year, Paramount Plus made a big deal out of the fact that it was home to every single Star Trek TV series. However, it couldn’t say the same about all of the franchise’s movies despite having the majority of them. At one point during the summer, the platform hosted all but one only to go back down to just two in August. At last, the streaming service is finally streaming all 13 entries in the Star Trek movie canon.

The Star Trek on Paramount+ Twitter account made the announcement today, showcasing the title cards for every movie. Yes, you can now watch the six Original Series films, the four Next Generation flicks, and the three Kelvin timeline efforts at your leisure, all in one place. Be warned, it’s possible that pre-existing licensing deals may see one or two disappear for a brief time in the future, but it’s clear that Paramount is looking to make sure that the site is every fan’s go-to destination for all of their Trek needs.

After The Original Series ran from 1966-69 and the Animated Series aired from 1973-4, Trek made the jump to the big screen with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, bringing back William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and his crew. Shatner then handed the baton over to Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard in 1994’s crossover flick Generations. Following the conclusion of the original film series with 2002’s Nemesis, J.J. Abrams rebooted it to much fanfare in 2009, with Chris Pine taking over as Kirk.

Paramount is in the midst of getting Star Trek 4 off the ground, with WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman attached to direct and the hope that Pine and the rest of the cast will return, though they have yet to officially sign on. It seems likely that some streaming-exclusive Star Trek films could also materialize in the years to come.