Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2021

Whether you’re looking for spooky thrills and chills, guaranteed blockbuster popcorn fodder or general, family-friendly entertainment, Disney Plus‘s October line-up is sure to please.

The content coming to the streaming service in the month of jack-o-lanterns and candy runs the gamut of all kinds of genres, from the outstanding-looking special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on October 1 to the blockbuster hit Black Widow and the highly anticipated finale of the Marvel show What If…?, both arriving on October 6.

In addition, there’s a ton of classic Halloween specials coming to the platform, such as the first-ever Muppets foray into the spooky season, Muppets Haunted Mansion, a Disney Plus special premiering October 8. You can also catch all-new episodes throughout October of the coming-of-age medical drama, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

For those wishing to have a night in sharing popcorn with family members of all ages, two of the Alvin and the Chipmunks films are coming to the streaming service, along with other family-friendly movies and TV shows.

Check out the Disney Plus trailer for October’s lineup below, as well as a complete list of the lineup following that.

Releasing October 1

  • Alvin And the Chipmunks
  • Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
  • Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
  • The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
  • LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales *DISNEY+ SPECIAL

Releasing October 6

  • Black Widow
  • Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”
  • Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
  • Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
  • Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”
  • Among the Stars (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • Turner & Hooch — Episode 112 “Bite Club” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • What If…? — Episode 109 *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 8

  • Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
  • Under Wraps
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 13

  • Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
  • Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!
  • Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
  • Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
  • The Wizards of Paws (S1)
  • Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
  • Just Beyond (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1) Episode 106 “Career Babes” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 15

  • Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
  • Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

Releasing October 20

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
  • PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
  • The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (S1)
  • Disney Insider — Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 22

  • Rookie Of The Year
  • Thumbelina

Releasing October 29

  • Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
  • McFarland, USA

If you still need inspiration for a Halloween theme roster of things to watch in October, check out Disney Plus‘s massive Hallowstream lineup, featuring themed episodes of current and past shows and movies.

