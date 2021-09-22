Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2021

Whether you’re looking for spooky thrills and chills, guaranteed blockbuster popcorn fodder or general, family-friendly entertainment, Disney Plus‘s October line-up is sure to please.

The content coming to the streaming service in the month of jack-o-lanterns and candy runs the gamut of all kinds of genres, from the outstanding-looking special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on October 1 to the blockbuster hit Black Widow and the highly anticipated finale of the Marvel show What If…?, both arriving on October 6.

In addition, there’s a ton of classic Halloween specials coming to the platform, such as the first-ever Muppets foray into the spooky season, Muppets Haunted Mansion, a Disney Plus special premiering October 8. You can also catch all-new episodes throughout October of the coming-of-age medical drama, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

For those wishing to have a night in sharing popcorn with family members of all ages, two of the Alvin and the Chipmunks films are coming to the streaming service, along with other family-friendly movies and TV shows.

Check out the Disney Plus trailer for October’s lineup below, as well as a complete list of the lineup following that.

Releasing October 1

Alvin And the Chipmunks

Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales *DISNEY+ SPECIAL

Releasing October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”

Among the Stars (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Turner & Hooch — Episode 112 “Bite Club” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

What If…? — Episode 109 *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizards of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1) Episode 106 “Career Babes” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

Releasing October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider — Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Releasing October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Releasing October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

If you still need inspiration for a Halloween theme roster of things to watch in October, check out Disney Plus‘s massive Hallowstream lineup, featuring themed episodes of current and past shows and movies.