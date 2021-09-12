Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And More This Week
Another week, another load of awesome new content coming to streaming. The week beginning September 13th delivers a range of original movies, though the real winners of these next few days are going to be TV fans as the various streaming services are offering up a bunch of must-see TV titles, from the launch of brand-new shows to the latest episodes and seasons of old favorites. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming to Netflix and the rest this week…
First of all, September 15th kicks off the spooky season early with creepy family film Nightbooks, starring Krysten Ritter as a child-snatching witch. September 16th sees the premiere of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a kid-friendly CG reboot of the classic cartoon (not to be confused with Masters of the Universe: Revelation). Last but not least, don’t miss season 3 of hit teen comedy-drama Sex Education.
Over on Disney Plus, the sixth episode of Marvel’s animated anthology series What If…? lands on Wednesday. Skipping ahead to Friday, Isla Fisher Fox comedy Confessions of a Shopaholic debuts on the platform, along with recent animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, which wraps up the story of the Descendants trilogy.
As for the best of the rest, catch the series premiere of dystopian comic book adaptation Y: The Last Man on Hulu on Monday. Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol launches on Peacock on Thursday, while HBO Max gets the gong for most notable movie release of the week in the form of Cry Macho, a new western starring (and directed by) Clint Eastwood!
Here’s the full list of everything that’s on its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount Plus over the next seven days:
September 13
NETFLIX
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I’m Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Colette (2018)
PEACOCK
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
September 14
NETFLIX
A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 15
NETFLIX
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
What If…? – Episode 106
HBO MAX
A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)
Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
PEACOCK
American Dreamers, 2016
Boys of Summer, 2010
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Healer, 2018
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came From Outerspace, 1953
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
My Son, 2021
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Werewolf in London, 1935
PARAMOUNT+
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Global Guts (Season 1)
How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Sunny Day (Season 2)
September 16
NETFLIX
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
PEACOCK
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
The Harper House – Premiere
September 17
NETFLIX
Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY PLUS
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Nona (Short) – Premiere
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
September 18
HBO MAX
The People v. The Klan
HULU
Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
September 19
NETFLIX
Dark Skies
Catch all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this week.