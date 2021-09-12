Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And More This Week

Another week, another load of awesome new content coming to streaming. The week beginning September 13th delivers a range of original movies, though the real winners of these next few days are going to be TV fans as the various streaming services are offering up a bunch of must-see TV titles, from the launch of brand-new shows to the latest episodes and seasons of old favorites. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming to Netflix and the rest this week…

First of all, September 15th kicks off the spooky season early with creepy family film Nightbooks, starring Krysten Ritter as a child-snatching witch. September 16th sees the premiere of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a kid-friendly CG reboot of the classic cartoon (not to be confused with Masters of the Universe: Revelation). Last but not least, don’t miss season 3 of hit teen comedy-drama Sex Education.

Over on Disney Plus, the sixth episode of Marvel’s animated anthology series What If…? lands on Wednesday. Skipping ahead to Friday, Isla Fisher Fox comedy Confessions of a Shopaholic debuts on the platform, along with recent animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, which wraps up the story of the Descendants trilogy.

As for the best of the rest, catch the series premiere of dystopian comic book adaptation Y: The Last Man on Hulu on Monday. Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol launches on Peacock on Thursday, while HBO Max gets the gong for most notable movie release of the week in the form of Cry Macho, a new western starring (and directed by) Clint Eastwood!

Here’s the full list of everything that’s on its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount Plus over the next seven days:

September 13

NETFLIX

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018)

PEACOCK

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

September 14

NETFLIX

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 15

NETFLIX

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

What If…? – Episode 106

HBO MAX

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

PEACOCK

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

My Son, 2021

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

PARAMOUNT+

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)

Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 3)

Global Guts (Season 1)

How Did They Build That? (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)

Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Sunny Day (Season 2)

September 16

NETFLIX

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

HULU

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

PEACOCK

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

The Harper House – Premiere

September 17

NETFLIX

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY PLUS

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 18

HBO MAX

The People v. The Klan

HULU

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

September 19

NETFLIX

Dark Skies

Catch all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this week.