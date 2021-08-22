Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week
As we head into the last full week of August, there’s a lot of must-see fresh material on its way to streaming. Netflix delivers an animated spinoff of one of its most popular shows, not to mention a remake of a classic 90s flick. Meanwhile, Disney Plus delivers a load of new TV content, HBO Max serves up some great documentaries and Hulu and Prime offer a range of fresh films for subscribers to catch.
First up, Monday the 23rd brings The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to Netflix. This anime prequel film to The Witcher follows Vesemir (Theo James), Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, in his younger days. UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner follows on Tuesday. Thursday is a busy day for the streamer, with a range of original series and documentaries and newly licensed content debuting. Friday then sees the premiere of He’s All That, a gender-flipped reboot of 1999 rom-com She’s All That starring Addison Rae.
Disney Plus adds the latest episodes of all its ongoing original shows on Wednesday the 25th – namely, Turner & Hooch, Monsters at Work and Marvel animated series What If..?. There is also a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which takes a look behind the scenes of the Star Wars hit’s season 2 finale. Skipping ahead to Friday, Cruella moves out of Premier Access, meaning it’s available to stream at no extra cost.
Tuesday the 24th sees documentary Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy drop on HBO Max, as well as the season 2 premiere of comedy The Other Two on Thursday. Also on the 26th, Hulu showcases the latest season premieres of American Horror Story and Archer. Prime Video doesn’t have any new titles this week apart from Friday, which offers up Benedict Cumberbatch spy thriller The Courier.
August 23
NETFLIX
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
August 24
NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
HULU
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
August 25
NETFLIX
The November Man
The Old Ways
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Twin Trouble”
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Dogs V Cats”
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
Gigantosaurus (S2)
Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”
Monsters at Work – “Bad Hair Day”
Turner & Hooch – “The Fur-gitive”
What If…? – Episode 103
HBO MAX
Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
August 26
NETFLIX
EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)
August 27
NETFLIX
He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Cruella
Dan in Real Life
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
HULU
Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Courier (2021)
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
August 28
NETFLIX
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
HULU
Four Good Days (2021)
August 29
HULU
Horizon Line (2021)
