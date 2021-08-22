Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we head into the last full week of August, there’s a lot of must-see fresh material on its way to streaming. Netflix delivers an animated spinoff of one of its most popular shows, not to mention a remake of a classic 90s flick. Meanwhile, Disney Plus delivers a load of new TV content, HBO Max serves up some great documentaries and Hulu and Prime offer a range of fresh films for subscribers to catch.

First up, Monday the 23rd brings The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to Netflix. This anime prequel film to The Witcher follows Vesemir (Theo James), Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, in his younger days. UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner follows on Tuesday. Thursday is a busy day for the streamer, with a range of original series and documentaries and newly licensed content debuting. Friday then sees the premiere of He’s All That, a gender-flipped reboot of 1999 rom-com She’s All That starring Addison Rae.

Disney Plus adds the latest episodes of all its ongoing original shows on Wednesday the 25th – namely, Turner & Hooch, Monsters at Work and Marvel animated series What If..?. There is also a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which takes a look behind the scenes of the Star Wars hit’s season 2 finale. Skipping ahead to Friday, Cruella moves out of Premier Access, meaning it’s available to stream at no extra cost.

Tuesday the 24th sees documentary Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy drop on HBO Max, as well as the season 2 premiere of comedy The Other Two on Thursday. Also on the 26th, Hulu showcases the latest season premieres of American Horror Story and Archer. Prime Video doesn’t have any new titles this week apart from Friday, which offers up Benedict Cumberbatch spy thriller The Courier.

August 23

NETFLIX

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

August 24

NETFLIX

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

HULU

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 25

NETFLIX

The November Man

The Old Ways

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Twin Trouble”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Dogs V Cats”

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

Monsters at Work – “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch – “The Fur-gitive”

What If…? – Episode 103

HBO MAX

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26

NETFLIX

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

NETFLIX

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

HULU

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

August 28

NETFLIX

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

HULU

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

HULU

Horizon Line (2021)

