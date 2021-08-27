Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, And Prime Video This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and the various major streaming services have got you covered for fresh content to watch. Over the next few days, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are serving up a range of new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy, many of which are original titles.

First up, Netflix debuts He’s All That this Friday. A gender-flipped remake of 1999’s She’s All That, this teen romcom stars Addison Rae as a popular girl who accepts a challenge to turn her school’s least popular boy (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king. Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. in the original, also features.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus finally makes Cruella available to stream at no extra cost today, following its premier three months ago. So if you haven’t caught it yet because the $29.99 price tag put you off, then now’s your time to fix that. Emma Stone plays the lead in this origins story for the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

As for Hulu, subscribers can catch Chaos Walking. An adaptation of a hit YA book series, Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in this sci-fi set on a planet where the thoughts of every man can be seen and heard. After being filmed in 2017, the movie finally came out last year—and unfortunately was a huge bomb.

Prime Video launches The Courier this Friday, the latest vehicle for Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch. This spy thriller based on true events follows a British businessman who’s recruited by MI6 to deliver messages to its double agent in Russia during the height of the Cold War in the 1960s. Last but not least, HBO Max adds Magic Mike XXL on Saturday.

Check out the full list of everything coming to streaming this weekend:

August 27

Netflix

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney Plus

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

Hulu

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

Prime Video

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta — Amazon Original Special (2021)

August 28

Netflix

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Hulu

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Hulu

Horizon Line (2021)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more this weekend.