Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week
The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
In terms of exclusives, there are more than a few heavy hitters coming to the ‘Big Five’ platforms over the next seven days, several of which are definitely worthy of your consideration. As well as the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? from Disney Plus, Godzilla vs. Kong is circling back around to take up its permanent residency on HBO Max.
Hulu is also dropping the star studded miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Regina King, Bobby Cannavale and more, which is all happening by Wednesday. That’s barely even the start of it, and you can check out the full list of incoming debutants below.
August 16
NETFLIX
Walk of Shame
HBO MAX
Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Top Gear, Season 29
PRIME VIDEO
Evan Almighty (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
August 17
NETFLIX
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
PRIME VIDEO
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 18
NETFLIX
The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Pack Attack”
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Blind Faith”
The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”
Monsters at Work – “Little Monsters”
Turner & Hooch – “Road To Smell Dorado”
What If…? – New Episode
HULU
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
August 19
NETFLIX
Like Crazy
HBO MAX
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)
August 20
NETFLIX
The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Eragon
HBO MAX
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
PRIME VIDEO
Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Killer Among Us (2021)
August 21
HULU
We Broke Up (2021)
August 22
HBO MAX
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
Netflix’s The Chair lands on Friday and is set to be the platform’s next buzzy prestige drama, while Jason Momoa’s Sweet Girl is virtually guaranteed to top the most-watched list by the end of the weekend given that it’s a high concept action thriller with a recognizable star in the lead.
Hugh Jackman is also back with his first major leading role in a movie for three years when Reminiscence comes to theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and the trailers for the sci-fi mystery have offered some distinct Christopher Nolan vibes.
