Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.

In terms of exclusives, there are more than a few heavy hitters coming to the ‘Big Five’ platforms over the next seven days, several of which are definitely worthy of your consideration. As well as the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? from Disney Plus, Godzilla vs. Kong is circling back around to take up its permanent residency on HBO Max.

Hulu is also dropping the star studded miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Regina King, Bobby Cannavale and more, which is all happening by Wednesday. That’s barely even the start of it, and you can check out the full list of incoming debutants below.

August 16

NETFLIX

Walk of Shame

HBO MAX

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

PRIME VIDEO

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

NETFLIX

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

PRIME VIDEO

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Jason Momoa's On The Run In New Photos From Netflix Action Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

August 18

NETFLIX

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Pack Attack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Blind Faith”

The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work – “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch – “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If…? – New Episode

HULU

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

NETFLIX

Like Crazy

HBO MAX

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 20

NETFLIX

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Eragon

HBO MAX

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

PRIME VIDEO

Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 21

HULU

We Broke Up (2021)

August 22

HBO MAX

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

Netflix’s The Chair lands on Friday and is set to be the platform’s next buzzy prestige drama, while Jason Momoa’s Sweet Girl is virtually guaranteed to top the most-watched list by the end of the weekend given that it’s a high concept action thriller with a recognizable star in the lead.

Hugh Jackman is also back with his first major leading role in a movie for three years when Reminiscence comes to theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and the trailers for the sci-fi mystery have offered some distinct Christopher Nolan vibes.