Watch: Reminiscence Trailer Teases Hugh Jackman’s Mysterious Sci-Fi Movie

Since retiring from his career-defining role as Wolverine in Logan, Hugh Jackman seems to have found a new lease of life now that he’s free from his adamantium shackles. Following the iconic superhero’s last big screen appearance, Jackman has delivered a string of impressive and acclaimed performances, while also finding the time to tour the world with his one-man variety show.

The actor scooped a Golden Globe nomination for The Greatest Showman and won a Grammy for the soundtrack, while his turn in HBO’s true-life drama Bad Education saw him land an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie. His next feature film is coming to theaters and HBO Max in September, and Reminiscence promises a heady mix of existential sci-fi and some big ideas.

Jackman’s Nick Bannister is a private investigator of the mind, who allows his clients to access lost memories in a futuristic Miami that’s half underwater. However, when he meets a mysterious new customer, things take a dangerous turn as he fights to unravel a conspiracy that changes his life forever. The pic also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu and Cliff Curtis, and is coming to streaming and the big screen on September 3rd.

While that synopsis makes Reminiscence sound vague, you can almost guarantee that it’s going to be seriously complex given that it marks the feature directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who also wrote the script. The filmmaker’s husband and regular collaborator Jonathan Nolan is also on board as a producer, and if they can manage to reign in the narrative over-complications that have seen Westworld struggle to match the quality of its first season ever since, then there could be something special on the cards.