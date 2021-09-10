Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last ten episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.

On top of that, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Kate has things covered on the feature film front, and Netflix have increasingly been perfecting the art of delivering mid budget action thrillers that can always be relied on to draw an audience. Of course, it isn’t all about Netflix, and you can check out the full list of incoming titles heading to the rest of the ‘Big Five’ streamers below.

September 10

NETFLIX

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere

HBO MAX

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 11

HBO MAX

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

HULU

High Ground (2021)

September 12

HBO MAX

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Desperado (1995)

James Wan’s Malignant is sure to draw in a sizeable audience on HBO Max given the filmmaker’s reputation as one of modern horror’s leading lights, while Scenes from a Marriage features the star-studded pairing of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in a remake of the classic 1973 Swedish miniseries written and directed by cinema legend Ingmar Bergman.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is heading to Disney Plus, and should prove popular among those wondering why it’s taken so long for the Mouse House to add a billion-dollar box office smash hit to their own service. Don’t expect anything other Lucifer, Kate and Malignant to be the main talking points of the weekend, though, even if all three are catered to vastly different demographics.