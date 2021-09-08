See What People Are Saying About James Wan’s New Horror Film Malignant

The film synopsis for James Wan’s new horror film, Malignant, is one sentence that is sure to invoke a sense of fear in anyone.

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.



Maybe “fear” isn’t great enough. Perhaps absolute terror is what that sentence stirs in the hearts of those who read it. There are few, very few, things more terrifying than being paralyzed from terrible visions that you think are dreams, only to find out they’re very real.

Of course, that’s what makes Wan a master filmmaker in horror. He takes the things that make you the most unnerving and puts them right in your face. So when fans saw the first trailer for Malignant, they knew they were in for scares.



The movie has officially begun screening and it is getting the type of reviews everyone hopes to see. A new horror icon has been born, says one filmgoer. That is quite an honor in itself.

Saw #Malignant and the movie was incredible. Probably James Wan's best.



A new horror icon has been born!



Wow! pic.twitter.com/x7sUtfS1aD — Nuke The Fridge (@NukeTheFridge) September 8, 2021

Fans can expect an original concept full of shocks and scares when the film opens Friday.

Malignant is precisely the kind of new horror movie you want to see from James Wan. It's a great original concept, and it has some serious shocks in store for audiences. Fun, frightening, and fucked up – and arriving Friday!



Look for my full review this week on @CinemaBlend! pic.twitter.com/LAxSF2VvgE — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) September 8, 2021

Looks like viewers need to be prepared for frights up until the very end of Malignant.

The end of James Wan's MALIGNANT had me yelling WTF more than once. A very scary film with a very memorable evil entity.#Malignant #MalignantMovie — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) September 8, 2021

This review says that Malignant is their new favorite Wan film!

I can finally reveal that I've seen #Malignant and, know what? It's my favorite James Wan movie ever! pic.twitter.com/gATxFFSKR1 — CandyJOSH CandyJOSH CandyJOSH CandyJOSH Candy… (@josh_millican) September 8, 2021

Wan even shared a piece of insight about taking chances with Malignant.

Director James Wan discusses the vision of his newest horror film in this behind-the-scenes clip. See Malignant only in cinemas this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #MalignantMovie



Book Your Tickets Now: https://t.co/wI7w2R6V03 pic.twitter.com/A2B6d2YvlU — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) September 8, 2021

Malignant Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You, too, can be at the edge of your seat this Friday when Malignant premieres in theaters. In the meantime, Wan teased that Malignant may end up becoming a franchise. So if you like what you see, make sure to let the internet know.