See What People Are Saying About James Wan’s New Horror Film Malignant
The film synopsis for James Wan’s new horror film, Malignant, is one sentence that is sure to invoke a sense of fear in anyone.
Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.
Maybe “fear” isn’t great enough. Perhaps absolute terror is what that sentence stirs in the hearts of those who read it. There are few, very few, things more terrifying than being paralyzed from terrible visions that you think are dreams, only to find out they’re very real.
Of course, that’s what makes Wan a master filmmaker in horror. He takes the things that make you the most unnerving and puts them right in your face. So when fans saw the first trailer for Malignant, they knew they were in for scares.
The movie has officially begun screening and it is getting the type of reviews everyone hopes to see. A new horror icon has been born, says one filmgoer. That is quite an honor in itself.
Fans can expect an original concept full of shocks and scares when the film opens Friday.
Looks like viewers need to be prepared for frights up until the very end of Malignant.
This review says that Malignant is their new favorite Wan film!
Wan even shared a piece of insight about taking chances with Malignant.
You, too, can be at the edge of your seat this Friday when Malignant premieres in theaters. In the meantime, Wan teased that Malignant may end up becoming a franchise. So if you like what you see, make sure to let the internet know.