Watch: Creepy New Trailer For James Wan’s Malignant

James Wan hasn’t been credited as the director on a movie since helming the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, and he’s now deep in production on sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it’s not as though the filmmaker has been sitting on his hands waiting for things to come to him.

In the interim, Wan has produced and taken story credits on Annabelle Comes Home and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, executive produced Spiral: From the Book of Saw and helped shape Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat reboot, all while waiting for his next effort from behind the camera to finally score a release.

Production on Malignant wrapped in December 2019, and it was originally scheduled to hit theaters in August of last year before the pandemic came along. The chiller is now scheduled to arrive on September 10th, and with the marketing campaign officially underway, the eerie first poster has arrived, which you can check out below.

If that wasn’t enough, the first trailer has also dropped, and it looks like it could be the most viscerally terrifying film of the year. Every frame of the footage is designed to be as unsettling as possible, with Annabelle Wallis starring as a woman who looks to be reconnecting with her childhood ‘imaginary’ friend, but it would be fair to say the circumstances are not ideal.

Wan has been one of the genre’s most recognizable and successful talents throughout the 21st Century so far for a reason, and the Malignant footage promises a nail-biting supernatural chiller