Watch: Bruising New Trailer For Netflix Action Movie Kate

Netflix are developing a well-earned reputation for producing a string of hugely popular and even more entertaining action movies, with recent hits including Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road and Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake. Looking at the first trailer for next month’s Kate, there’s plenty more on the way.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as the title heroine, who finds herself poisoned by her enemies, leaving her with just 24 hours to live. Instead of sitting around crying about it, she instead goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to track down the people responsible, where she’ll team up with a teenage girl along the way.

If the premise sounds suspiciously like a cross between Jason Statham’s Crank and John Wick, then the footage would make it clear those comparisons are right on the money. Winstead is an underrated action hero, and she looks to be bringing her A-game to a series of bone-crunching set pieces.

The Wick connection is evident through the visuals alone, but David Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North production company are also the ones behind the project, so we can expect impressive choreography and stylish fight sequences given that the outfit have also been responsible for Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde and Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is behind the camera, but don’t let that concern you when the cast also includes Woody Harrelson as the hitwoman’s handler, Army of the Dead and Mortal Kombat badass Hiroyuki Sanada, along with The Haunting of Hill House and Orphan Black‘s Michiel Huisman. Kate is coming to Netflix on September 10th, and a place at the summit of the most-watched list is already guaranteed.