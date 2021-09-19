Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
We’re edging closer and closer to October, and you can bet that the five major streaming services are holding plenty of scary content up their respective sleeves to dish out in the buildup to spooky season. That doesn’t mean that Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max will be taking it easy this week by any means, with a huge volume of film and television titles on their way to a platform near you.
Hulu in particular has a ton of returning shows premiering their new seasons including The Resident, New Amsterdam, the entire Chicago and Law & Order lineup, The Goldbergs, The Conners and more, so there’s plenty for drama and sitcom fans to sink their teeth into. Netflix drops Mike Flanagan’s latest horror project Midnight Mass on Friday, while Star Wars: Visions comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday, along with another episode of Marvel’s What If…?.
That’s barely even scratching the surface, though, and you can check out everything coming to streaming between now and next Sunday below, as per ComicBook.
Released September 20
NETFLIX
Grown Ups
HBO MAX
Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama
HULU
Grown Ups
Released September 21
NETFLIX
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel *NETFLIX FAMILY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
Released September 22
NETFLIX
Confessions of an Invisible Girl *NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Volume 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
Intrusion *NETFLIX FILM
Jaguar *NETFLIX SERIES
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY PLUS
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze” *Disney+ Original
Dog: Impossible (S2)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103 “License To Not Drive” *Disney+ Original
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Star Wars: Visions – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere *Disney+ Original
Turner & Hooch – Episode 110 “Lost And Hound” *Disney+ Original
What If…? – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original
HULU
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Released September 23
NETFLIX
Je Suis Karl *NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
HULU
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Funhouse (2021)
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)
Released September 24
NETFLIX
Blood & Water: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands (Braqueurs) *NETFLIX SERIES
Jailbirds New Orleans *NETFLIX SERIES
Midnight Mass *NETFLIX SERIES
My Little Pony: A New Generation *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Starling *NETFLIX FILM
Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY PLUS
A Spark Story (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
HULU
An American Haunting (2006)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Goliath: Season 4 *Amazon Original Series
Released September 25
HBO MAX
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Gemini (2018)
PRIME VIDEO
Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)
Released September 26
HBO MAX
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
DC’s cult favorite Doom Patrol returns for a third season on HBO Max, while Billy Bob Thornton’s legal series Goliath wraps up with its fourth and final run on Prime Video. It’s a massive week for episodic adventures looking at the lineup, with the sheer volume of shows either debuting or delivering new seasons handily dwarfing the feature length side of the equation. As always, then, your watch-list isn’t going to be short of options.