Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

We’re edging closer and closer to October, and you can bet that the five major streaming services are holding plenty of scary content up their respective sleeves to dish out in the buildup to spooky season. That doesn’t mean that Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max will be taking it easy this week by any means, with a huge volume of film and television titles on their way to a platform near you.

Hulu in particular has a ton of returning shows premiering their new seasons including The Resident, New Amsterdam, the entire Chicago and Law & Order lineup, The Goldbergs, The Conners and more, so there’s plenty for drama and sitcom fans to sink their teeth into. Netflix drops Mike Flanagan’s latest horror project Midnight Mass on Friday, while Star Wars: Visions comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday, along with another episode of Marvel’s What If…?.

That’s barely even scratching the surface, though, and you can check out everything coming to streaming between now and next Sunday below, as per ComicBook.

Released September 20

NETFLIX

Grown Ups

HBO MAX

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

HULU

Grown Ups

Released September 21

NETFLIX

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel *NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Released September 22

NETFLIX

Confessions of an Invisible Girl *NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion *NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar *NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY PLUS

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze” *Disney+ Original

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103 “License To Not Drive” *Disney+ Original

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch – Episode 110 “Lost And Hound” *Disney+ Original

What If…? – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original

HULU

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Midnight Mass Photos 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released September 23

NETFLIX

Je Suis Karl *NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

HULU

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Funhouse (2021)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

Released September 24

NETFLIX

Blood & Water: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) *NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans *NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass *NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling *NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY PLUS

A Spark Story (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

HULU

An American Haunting (2006)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Goliath: Season 4 *Amazon Original Series

Released September 25

HBO MAX

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Gemini (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)

Released September 26

HBO MAX

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

DC’s cult favorite Doom Patrol returns for a third season on HBO Max, while Billy Bob Thornton’s legal series Goliath wraps up with its fourth and final run on Prime Video. It’s a massive week for episodic adventures looking at the lineup, with the sheer volume of shows either debuting or delivering new seasons handily dwarfing the feature length side of the equation. As always, then, your watch-list isn’t going to be short of options.