A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to dominate awards season, this time taking the top prize for screenwriting at the 75th Writers’ Guild Awards, thus sweeping the various major guild awards. It makes for a stacked resume as next week’s Academy Awards looms.

Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s directors and screenwriters Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Original Screenplay for their 2022 hit film, beating other notable titles such as Jordan Peele‘s Nope, The Fabelmans (written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner), Tár, and The Menu.

Kwan and Scheinert’s film has been making strides during this year’s award season. Prior to their Writer’s Guild victory, Everything Everywhere All at Once recently won four out of six Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role awarded to Ke Huy Quan and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role going to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Asides from the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild, Everything Everywhere All at Once won awards from the Art Director Guild, Costume Designers Guild, Directors Guild of America, Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, and Producers Guilds. The film also took home seven awards during the 38th Independent Spirit Awards last weekend, especially for Best Feature.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for 10 awards for the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture. There is also speculation that Huy Quan will win Best Supporting Actor based on recent trends that were occurring leading up to the big night.

The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 12.