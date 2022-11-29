From Short Round to likely Oscar winner, Ke Huy Quan tearfully begins his award season sweep

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once actor, Ke Huy Quan, just gave an emotional acceptance speech at this year’s Gotham Awards. Now, fans predict that he may have a shot to sweep ‘Best Supporting Actor’ at next year’s Academy Awards based on the patterns noticed from previous winners.

Quan won ‘Outstanding Supporting Performance’ at this year’s Gotham Awards. In his speech, he spoke about how important independent films are. He also stated how he felt when he heard the words “We want you” when he got the role of Waymond Wang and shared how much he really wanted the role.

He gave a shout out to Jamie Lee Curtis for giving him “the confidence boost” he really needed during production of the film. He also expressed how grateful he was when the film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, gave him a chance.

“This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job.”



Ke Huy Quan took home the #GothamAward for outstanding supporting performance. Watch his full acceptance speech below, and see the full winners list here: https://t.co/Zr7PrBepzi pic.twitter.com/ANAkotQITw — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2022

Fans on Twitter are now predicting that the Gotham Awards are just the beginning for Quan and that he might have a shot at next year’s Oscars. While the Academy has not yet announced next year’s nominations, fans are now speculating that his name will be on the ballot, especially since the same thing happened to Troy Kotsur before he won his Oscar this year.

Ke Huy Quan wins Outstanding Supporting Performance at the #GothamAwards



THIS IS WHERE IT STARTS DON’T FUCK WITH ME pic.twitter.com/7h48QN84m3 — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) November 29, 2022

Ke Huy Quan wins the Gotham for Best Supporting Performance for 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once.' Here's your reminder that Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur started his Oscar journey by winning the same category last year. #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/dJZWWVXrti — Nicol (@nikowl) November 29, 2022

I am not prepared for how much I am going to sob on Oscar night if Ke Huy Quan wins https://t.co/tb2v24Bwof — Sarah Kellogg (@sarahkkellogg) November 29, 2022

If Ke Huy Quan wins an Oscar, I will lose my entire mind. https://t.co/R6yvcpjcB3 — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) November 29, 2022

Quan started his acting career in 1984 when he played Short Round in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom and won ‘Best Supporting Actor’ at the 1984 Youth in Film Awards. Soon after, he starred in The Goonies as Data, then before going on to feature in other TV shows and films. Quan took a break from acting in 2002 after his role in Second Time Around and made his successful return in 2021.

The Gotham Awards aren’t the only place where Quan is nominated. He is also nominated for ‘Best Supporting Performance’ at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards and is one of the recipients of the 2023 Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

It has already been confirmed that Quan will be back on our screens in an unknown recurring role in season two of Loki on Disney Plus, once it comes out in 2023.