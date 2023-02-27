‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was the big winner at this year’s SAG Awards

Out of all the films that were nominated in this year’s SAG Awards, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner by far. The film won every category it was nominated for, as well as creating multiple firsts thanks to its cast members.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for four awards and won ‘Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture’, ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ (for Michelle Yeoh), ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role’ (for Ke Huy Quan), and ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role’ (for Jamie Lee Curtis). These historic wins resulted in an emotional speech from one of the film’s stars and Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role winner Ke Huy Quan, in which he claimed that Hollywood has changed for the better.

This story is still in development.