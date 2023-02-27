Ke Huy Quan shares emotional speech after history making SAG Award win for ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’

Ke Huy Quan gets emotions at the 29th SAG Awards after he became the first Asian male to win a SAG acting award. Huy Quan was recognized by the Screen Actors Guild for his supporting role of Waymond in the A24 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and praised the industry for changing the landscape and providing more opportunities for Asian actors.

Tears were shed in Huy Quan’s eyes during his acceptance speech when he realized that he’s made history during tonight’s event. He dedicated his award to not just himself, but everyone else who was in a similar position as him and who wanted change in the Hollywood industry. Quan recalled how there were not that many opportunities for Asian actors, which led to his retirement, and how tonight was the night were Asian actors, like his co-stars, Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu were finally getting the recognition they deserved.

He believes that Hollywood has finally changed and that “the landscape looks so much different now than before.” He also left a message who those who felt like giving up and encouraged them to keep on going as one day “the spotlight would one day find you.”

Another beautiful acceptance speech from Ke Huy Quan. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/5YwEROQK69 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2023

Asides from the SAG Awards, Huy Quan has won supporting actor awards during the Gotham Awards and the Golden Globes, and is also nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ in this year’s Oscar Awards. Since his appearance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Huy Quan revealed that Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige called him personally and gave the actor a role in Loki season two.

Based on what’s been happening recently, the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award may be within Huy Quan’s reach. But all will be revealed once the Oscar Awards air on ABC at 8 pm E.T. / 5 pm P.T. on March 12, 2023.