Everything Everywhere All at Once has been rolling out around the globe this week and the film has recorded an almost perfect Tomatometer score.

With 161 critic reviews recorded the movie is now certified fresh. Audiences agree so far, with the film’s recorded audience rating of 96 percent.

A24’s latest mind-bending film Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and is another strange creation from filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The movie debuted at South By Southwest and is set to launch in United States theatres on April 8.

Critics praised the movie for its ingenuity, vision, and an incredible performance by Yeoh in the lead role. The Ringer’s Adam Nayman called the film “a deliriously over-the-top, multiverse-hopping action movie that unrepentantly pushes itself to the limit”.

While reactions were overwhelmingly positive, some reviews criticized the film’s antics for having too much going on to the detriment of its storytelling.

Earlier this week the movie became the highest-rated movie in Letterboxd history. With over 1000 votes cast, the film received a majority of five-star ratings with its score currently sitting at 4.6.

Yeoh shared that this style of movie was something she’d been waiting to do for a long time.

“When I read the script, I thought, ‘This is something.’ Oh dear. No, this is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. That’s going to give me the opportunity to show my fans, my family, my audience, what I’m capable of. To be funny, to be real, to be sad. Finally somebody understood that I can do all these things.”

You can check out Everything Everywhere All at Once when it launches in theatres on April 8.