Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend

It’s now the weekend and the various streaming sites have got you covered for all your viewing needs with lots of new content going up on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest of the major subscription services. Those two, in particular, have had especially sizeable hauls added to their libraries today, including a load of movies and TV shows for family audiences.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix, D+, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime from Friday, August 7th to Sunday, August 9th below:

August 7

NETFLIX

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard – Premiere

Muppets Now – “Fever Pitch”

One Day at Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar in Real Life – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-Up Shop”

HBO MAX

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 8

NETFLIX

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

HBO MAX

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode

August 9

HBO MAX

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Netflix’s Friday haul is made up entirely of original content, with a specific focus on animated TV shows. There’s new children’s special The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space, the long-awaited second season of The New Adventures of Monkey and Guillermo del Toro-produced animated fantasy series Wizards: Tales of Arcadia.

Over on Disney Plus, meanwhile, today brings a trio of films that the studio inherited from Fox – 2010’s actioner Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, 2015’s The Peanuts Movie and 2000’s X-Men. Not to mention a bunch of original content, including Muppets Now episode 2 and Howard, a documentary about legendary Disney lyricist Howard Ashman.

Moving on to Saturday, Netflix is adding 2016’s The Promise, a historical drama set in the Ottoman Empire starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, and 2019’s We Summon the Darkness, a horror-thriller featuring Alexandra Daddario. Going up on HBO the same day, meanwhile, is Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. Sunday will then bring the season 1 finale of the critically-acclaimed reboot of Perry Mason.

