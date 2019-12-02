More Evidence Mounts That Disney’s Doing A New Dragon Ball Movie

Last month, we brought you the exclusive news that Disney was in the early stages of developing a live-action Dragon Ball movie. Now, the evidence continues to mount that this is indeed the case, seeing as trusted industry insider Daniel Richtman recently tweeted a very intriguing tease, writing: “Dragon Ball movie maybe finally?!?!” He didn’t elaborate any further, but it sure sounds like he’s starting to hear the same information we heard from our sources a few weeks ago.

The big budget action flick is expected to operate under a huge budget and feature an exclusively Asian cast. Aquaman star Ludi Lin is reportedly being eyed for the role of Goku, while Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding is on the studio’s wishlist to play Vegeta. The film will apparently adapt the first arc of Dragon Ball Z and has the potential to be the first blockbuster installment of what will likely be yet another extremely successful cinematic franchise for Disney.

For those who are unfamiliar with the source material, Dragon Ball is one of the most popular animated series in history. The episodes of the original show have thus far inspired fifteen movies, two TV specials, three sequel series, collectible trading cards, various action figures, numerous soundtracks, several companion books and 148 video games, among other things. While most of this content has been released in the franchise’s home country of Japan, the show’s loyal fanbase is spread out throughout the world.

Unfortunately, Disney has yet to comment on the prospect of a new movie, but again, the evidence is certainly mounting and with any luck, the Mouse House will make it official in the new year. Until then, though, tell you, are you excited about a new Dragon Ball film? Furthermore, do you think Disney can deliver with the adaptation, or will it wind up disappointing those who fell in love with the original series? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!