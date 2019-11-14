Disney Developing New Live-Action Dragon Ball Movie With Asian Cast

Just a few days after the launch of their extremely popular streaming service, Disney doesn’t look like they’re planning on slowing down any time soon. In fact, it seems like they’re just getting started.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the Mouse House was developing an Aladdin sequel, which we now know to be true – the studio’s next big venture is expected to be a live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime TV series Dragon Ball. Apparently, the film will feature an exclusively Asian cast and operate with a very big budget, meaning that executives think this could be the beginning of another blockbuster franchise.

For those unfamiliar, the Japanese show’s widespread popularity has made it a cultural icon that continues to captivate viewers to this day. The episodes have thus far inspired fifteen movies, two TV specials, three sequel series, collectible trading cards, various action figures, numerous soundtracks, several companion books and 148 video games, among other things. Most of this content has been released in Japan, though the show’s fanbase is spread out throughout the world.

In fact, Dragon Ball is one of the top twenty highest-grossing media franchises of all-time, having hauled in over $20 billion in total revenue as of last year. While it’s currently unknown whether the movie will be based around the original show or the sequel series Dragon Ball Z, either one is likely to draw in a huge crowd. A live-action adaptation, if done correctly, would definitely be another massive hit for Disney but whether they can actually get it right remains to be seen.

