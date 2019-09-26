Evidence Mounts That Brie Larson Will Lead New Star Wars Movie

The news that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is to develop a new Star Wars film for Disney sent a ripple of excitement through the fan community. After the barnstorming success of the MCU, topped off with Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, he’s got the cinematic Midas touch. Then there’s the rather shaky reputation that Kathleen Kennedy has amongst Star Wars fans – most of whom I imagine would far prefer Feige at the reins of the franchise than Kennedy.

In any case, the news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, with their story containing this intriguing line:

“Feige has told a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play when and if he makes the movie.”

Tongues immediately began wagging on who this might be. And right now, a general consensus is forming on social media that said actor is Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. This information fits with what our reliable sources told us yesterday as well, namely that Disney “really wants” Larson to be a part of their Star Wars projects going forward. At the time, it seemed that they were referring to the Rian Johnson or David Benioff and D.B. Weiss films, but with the Feige announcement, it feels like a piece of the jigsaw has fallen into place.

If this story were to pan out, it’d neatly scotch those rumors that Disney is ‘losing confidence’ in Larson and Captain Marvel. Given that her debut movie made $1.12 billion at the box office that seems rather unlikely, so it makes sense that they’d want the Oscar-winning actress front and centre in a galaxy far, far away.

Here’s hoping that we get a vague idea of what Feige’s Star Wars movie will be soon. With the Skywalker Saga wrapping up in The Rise of Skywalker, the galaxy is Disney’s oyster. Personally, I’d love to see some more obscure locations and time periods in Star Wars explored in future movies and it’d be great to have Larson swinging a lightsaber sooner rather than later.