Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have wrapped up the Sequel Trilogy, but there still may be more to come from its protagonist, Rey.

Yesterday, We Got This Covered reported that Daisy Ridley’s heroine could get her own movie set after TROS which would explore where the last Skywalker goes next after defeating Emperor Palpatine and the First Order. Since then, some new evidence has appeared to support this, in the form of a cryptic tweet from trusted insider Daniel Richtman.

Richtman’s post seems to suggest that he’s received his own intel pointing to the exact same project being in the works. “Rey solo movie?” Richtman asked, along with a thinking emoji. The attached GIF, of Ridley smirking, all but confirms that the answer is a yes and also seemingly confirms WGTC’s scoop from yesterday.

If you’ll recall, Rise ends with Rey having travelled to Tatooine to bury Luke and Leia’s lightsabers in the sands where the former grew up. When asked by a passerby who she is, Rey introduces herself as “Rey… Rey Skywalker.” She’s also got herself a new yellow lightsaber made from her staff. The film then ends with Rey and BB-8 watching the planet’s twin suns set, bringing the saga full circle.

According to our sources, the Rey solo movie would explore her training up a new generation of Jedi, much like her master Luke did before her. And again, history will be repeated when some of Rey’s proteges turn to the Dark Side, a la Kylo Ren.

We’re hearing that it would be set five years after Episode IX as well, which may give us a hint at when we can expect to see it in cinemas – in 2024, perhaps? Oscar Isaac and John Boyega will likely return in supporting roles, too, in addition to their own separate spinoff project, and flashbacks to Rey’s childhood could also feature, with Jodie Comer potentially coming back to reprise her role as Rey’s mother.

Tell us, though, are you into seeing a Star Wars spinoff movie for Rey? Or have you had enough of the character? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.