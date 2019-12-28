John Boyega And Oscar Isaac Will Reportedly Return To Star Wars

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the conclusion of the Sequel Trilogy, but it leaves things open-ended enough for the lead characters to return later down the line. Daisy Ridley seems a cert to make a comeback at some point as Rey (Skywalker), with Lucasfilm reportedly developing a solo movie for the heroine, and her co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are also said to be returning as Finn and Poe Dameron. In particular, there are two Star Wars projects that could feature them.

We Got This Covered is hearing that Boyega and Isaac are set to return to the franchise over the next few years and the two most likely things we’ll see them in are the aforementioned Rey movie, which will mostly explore the heroine training up new Jedi, but also find room for Finn and Poe, and also a Disney Plus show, which would center around the two fan favorite characters. This might come as a surprise, considering Boyega’s recent comments that saw him rule out such an idea, but let’s not forget how Ewan McGregor also denied he was returning as Obi-Wan for years and eventually revealed that he was only lying to keep the surprise.

And while we wouldn’t expect any official announcement on their return to materialize anytime soon, this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us Deadpool 3 is now in development and that [SPOILERS] share a kiss in Rise of Skywalker, both of which were later confirmed, so we have no reason to doubt it. Not to mention they also told us about that aforementioned movie for Rey, which the incredibly reliable Daniel Richtman has seemingly corroborated over on Twitter.

But we digress. Those who’ve seen the movie will know that TROS left both Finn and Poe with a lot more story potential to explore, so it makes a ton of sense that Lucasfilm would still have plans for them. Finn was hinted to be Force-sensitive, for one, which could lead to him being trained up by Rey. Meanwhile, Poe’s criminal past and connection to old flame Zorii Bliss came up in Rise, which could be further touched on elsewhere.

There’s also the nature of their relationship, with fans (and Oscar Isaac) crushed that there was no romance between the pair in Episode IX. Perhaps having seen this backlash, something could be done to fix things in a future movie/TV show?

It’ll probably be some time yet before we learn exactly what the studio has planned, but in the meantime, let us know what you’d want to see from Finn and Poe in further Star Wars media in the comments section down below.