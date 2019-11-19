Evil Dead Director’s New Film Said To Be Like The Shining Set In The White House

Impeachment hearings are well underway right now, causing even more turmoil in the already volatile capital of the United States of America. Regardless of what side of the aisle you gravitate towards, it’s pretty safe to say that what’s been going on in D.C. lately is scarier than any horror movie since The Shining. This is perhaps why Legendary Pictures is gearing up to make a terrifying flick set in the White House.

Fede Alvarez and his writing partner Rodo Sayagues have recently inked an overall deal with the studio to make more frightening features. The filmmaking duo is perhaps most well known for bringing us the Evil Dead reboot in 2013 and the critically acclaimed horror film Don’t Breathe in 2016. And now, as they gear up to produce a remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Legendary, they’re also currently putting in the work for an untitled scary movie that takes place at the most famous residence in the country: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to Deadline:

“Plot details are being kept under wraps but the pic is described as The Shining set in The White House.”

It’s hard to imagine things getting scarier than they already are in D.C., but Alvarez and Sayagues are certainly going to try. It’ll be interesting to see if they create an entirely fictional administration or base the characters on those already in office. If they do decide to use their imaginations rather than borrow from reality though, the duo will be hard-pressed to come up with politicians who are zanier than those currently serving.

For those who want to experience more of The Shining before Alvarez’s new project materializes, Doctor Sleep (the sequel to the 1980 psychological horror film) is currently playing in theaters nationwide. And for the folks who don’t want to wait for horror set in D.C., the impeachment hearings can be found on most major news networks.