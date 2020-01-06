The Evil Dead Heading To Netflix This Month

The Evil Dead is one of the longest-running and most popular horror franchises in the world, offering a unique combination of comedy and horror to fans in a way that few other series in the genre do. Given its popularity, folks have long asked Netflix to include the series on their streaming platform’s horror lineup, and it seems they’ve finally listened, as the original Evil Dead will be available on Netflix from January 10th, 2020.

The film will join the Ash Vs. Evil Dead series that’s already on the streaming site. Throughout three seasons, it saw Bruce Campbell reprise his role as Ash, the reluctant savior of humanity who, 30 years after the events of Army of Darkness, must once again take up arms against the Deadites who seek to subjugate Earth. Unfortunately, it was cancelled just as it was getting really good, but is still fondly remembered by fans.

Campbell as Ash is arguably the most famous hero from any horror franchise, too, and has the rare distinction of being able to actually face the monsters that populate his movies and destroy them, using his trusty gun and chainsaw-wielding arm. As popular as Campbell’s take on the character is though, the actor has announced that he’s retired from the role. For this part, creator Sam Raimi has hinted that he’d be willing to make one last Evil Dead movie with Campbell as Ash.

Whether that film ever happens or not, only time will tell, but fans can at least now binge-watch the original Evil Dead and its spinoff series as much as they’d like. For the three of you who haven’t yet seen it, the film tells the tale of a group of friends who spend an evening in a desolate cabin in the woods, where they come across the evil book known as the Necronomicon. After accidentally triggering a spell from the book, they’re attacked by the Deadites. As his friends succumb to the evil one by one, it’s left to Ash to save the day.

Even now, it’s still a great movie that holds up remarkably well and if you’ve yet to watch it, or just want to relive the fun, The Evil Dead will be available for streaming from January 10th. Enjoy!