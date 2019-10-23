The Best Horror Movies To Stream This Halloween
How’s it going, boils, ghouls, and non-binary werewolves? I certainly hope this year’s Halloween season hasn’t spooked ya to death! I kind of like taking a break from the real-world horrors currently ongoing and replacing them with generous amounts of red corn syrup and even cornier dialogue. I can’t be the only one, right?
To celebrate, I’ve complied a list of three stellar horror flicks from the Big Three streaming outlets (Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime) for your viewing pleasure. I picked some personal favorites that, if you’re stuck endlessly scrolling or your significant other can’t make a decision, could hopefully help put you into a happier, spookier place.
And no, the original Halloween is not streaming anywhere. Believe me…
Comments