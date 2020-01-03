Sam Raimi Updates Fans On The Future Of The Evil Dead

While making the rounds promoting The Grudge, producer Sam Raimi took part in an Ask Me Anything chat on Reddit. Spider-Man was obviously brought up, but the majority of questions were actually about his other noted trilogy, The Evil Dead.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Raimi directed the final chapter, Army of Darkness, but we’ve gotten an Ash vs. Evil Dead television show which ran from 2015-2018 as well as a remake in 2013. Still, fans are eager to learn if Raimi has plans for anything else in the franchise and while he teased us with news of a fifth movie a few months ago, he offered up a few updates on Reddit, saying:

“Bruce, Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct,” said Raimi.

That was the case with the 2013 version, too. Fede Alvarez made his feature film debut with the movie, which turned out pretty well. It was also very different from Raimi’s version. Having different interpretations of the story is an interesting idea, though, and can definitely work.

In any case, Raimi himself hasn’t directed since 2013, but he’d be interested in returning to the franchise that got him started if it includes his star. Answering more questions on Reddit, here’s what he had to say about that when it came up:

“As for me… I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie… but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not.”

Raimi’s correct here. After all, there’s no one else who could play that part and it’s not like Campbell is getting a lot of other offers these days. The Evil Dead wouldn’t be the same without him, so let’s hope he can be coaxed back for at least one more outing in the role.

If not, though, at least we know that the team behind the franchise still has plans for it and with any luck, it won’t be long now before it’s back on our screens again.