Calling all Scream fans, Entertainment Weekly gives you a Christmas gift with a collectors edition magazine edition dedicated to the iconic slasher film we all know and love. The Ultimate Guide to Scream hits shops this week, and it’s full of behind-the-scenes tidbits, interview access, and an homage to Scream‘s Wes Craven.

Craven and Kevin Williamson first allowed fans to fall in love with Woodsboro and to be terrified of who could be lurking around any corner. There are new directors and writers on set for the latest installment of the film franchise, and they’re doing what they can to honor the vision, storytelling, and magic that exists throughout the Scream realm.

EW shares that the stars at the heart of Scream — Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are featured in “retrospective interviews” for the special edition. New Scream stars Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega will also give their take on the horror franchise.

Honoring 25 years of Ghostface is a fascinating notion for fans who know that the mask has been donned by several slashers, all with their own vendettas, and each killer has a unique storyline. The victims, chosen carefully, all play a part as well. It’s a twisted tale, a terrifying history, and a saga you just can’t get enough of.

You won’t want to miss this special edition, so be sure to check newsstands on Dec. 24 to get your slasher fix right before the holidays. Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.