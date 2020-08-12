Star Wars: The High Republic YA Novel Excerpt Teases The New Setting

Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans for Star Wars: The High Republic. It’ll tell stories set hundreds of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga when the Jedi were at their height. The idea is to give creators more freedom to tell the tales that they want to tell, as fitting new stories into the increasingly busy existing continuity is getting tough.

Originally planned for release in Fall 2020, The High Republic project will now launch in 2021. Right now, novels and comics have been officially announced, but we could also see audio dramas and video games set in this period. And who knows, if it’s a big success, potentially also movies and TV shows.

Now, we have a taste of what to expect courtesy of a newly-released extract from Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland. This middle-grade novel follows Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, who’s fresh out of the academy. Her adventures here see her stranded on a jungle moon, battling for survival and uncovering its mystical secrets.

Ireland has explained that working on a book aimed at younger audiences lets her capture that nostalgic Star Wars feel, saying:

“I think adults tend to get bogged down in our very complex yet somehow mundane daily lives, and one of the best things about kids books is we’re allowed to remember that life was once exciting and a vast, magical mystery. Especially Star Wars books! Middle grade books are a great way to visit the galaxy for a little while and remember why we all fell in love with Star Wars in the first place. And for kids, it’s a place for them to interact with ideas of character and struggle without the limitations imposed by icky grown-ups.”

A Test of Courage is scheduled to be released in the first wave of The High Republic titles on January 5, 2021. It’ll be joined by Charles Soule’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, which is aimed at an older audience.

Here’s the extract in the full:

“Hey, stop her!” The sense of calm shattered and Vernestra opened her eyes to see a maintenance droid chasing a small, dark-skinned human girl riding a scoot speeder built of odds and ends. The girl’s hair framed her face in a halo of riotous curls, and she held a brightly shining power crystal in a single gloved hand. The expression of joyous triumph on her face was one that Vernestra knew all too well. Avon Starros, daughter of Senator Ghirra Starros, was once again up to no good. Avon had not yet seen Vernestra, and the Jedi used that to her advantage. Vernestra raised her hands, palms ﬂat toward Avon, and pushed with the Force. The girl went ﬂying backward off of her homemade contraption, but instead of letting her fall hard onto the deck, Vernestra kept Avon suspended in the air while the vehicle froze in the middle of the docking bay. “Avon,” Vernestra said sweetly. “What is going on?” Avon twisted around in midair, her happy expression souring when she spied Vernestra. “Ugh, I thought you were already on the ship.” “No, I decided to take one last walk through the outpost before we left. I can see I am not the only one. What did you do?” “Nothing! I didn’t do anything. By the stars, I don’t know why you always think everything is my fault, Vern.” Vernestra gritted her teeth against the terrible nickname. Master Douglas Sunvale called her that, and while she was not about to correct a Jedi Master, she had no such qualms about correcting a girl younger than her. “Please don’t call me that.” She released her hold on the Force and let Avon fall to the ground, which was not all that far. The scoot speeder, which Avon had no doubt built from taken materials left unattended around the port, crashed into a nearby stack of shipping crates. “You are the worst,” Avon groaned, splaying her limbs out dramatically on the ground. “It wasn’t that far,” Vernestra said, even though it had been a bit mean to let the girl fall. “I will take that,” the maintenance droid said, plucking the crystal from Avon’s gloved hand before stomping back the way it had come. Vernestra walked over to Avon and offered her a hand up, but the younger girl just glared at her and picked herself up on her own. “One day, when I am the galaxy’s foremost inventor, I am going to create a device that blocks the Force,” Avon said. “And then let’s see how you like that.” Vernestra laughed. “Avon, we’ve discussed this. The Force is all around and inside of us, as well. It isn’t like your power crystals. It’s impossible to block the Force. Also, why did you take that droid’s energy crystal?” Avon huffed. “It’s for an experiment, and it’s not like I’m going to tell you, Jedi. I know you’ll ﬁnd a way to ruin it somehow. Besides, can’t you just read my mind?” The girl crossed her arms and Vernestra sighed. She and Avon always butted heads. It wasn’t because Vernestra didn’t like the young girl. Quite the opposite—she found Avon’s many inventions and theories to be endlessly fascinating. But Avon did not like to be told no, and she had ended up in Port Haileap precisely for that reason. Her mother, Senator Ghirra Starros, had sent her there, hoping that some time spent on the edge of space would make Avon more appreciative of her life on Coruscant. All it had done was make Avon more determined to do as she pleased, which was usually inventing machines from bits of other things. There was no real reason for Avon to accompany the delegation to Starlight and then back to Coruscant; her mother hadn’t sent for her and she had no official role on the journey, but Master Douglas, the marshal of the outpost, had asked to have Avon accompany them speciﬁcally because the Dalnan ambassador’s son was twelve, as well. He was hoping that the two would become friends and soften the Dalnans’ view of the Republic. Vernestra was hoping so, too. Mostly because Avon needed a friend.

