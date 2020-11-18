Expert Believes Johnny Depp’s Career Will Never Recover

Hollywood has a famously short memory, and there are countless names over the years who have been completely written off, only to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and continue to go about their business like nothing even happened at all.

Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Mel Gibson, Robert Downey Jr. and many more have all been embroiled in various scandals, but in the long run, it didn’t end their careers as many had speculated at the time, although none managed to hit anything even resembling previous heights with the exception of RDJ, who became the biggest movie star on the planet.

That means that it might not be all over for Johnny Depp, despite the actor having been dropped from his second major franchise. Without Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean, though, the 57 year-old has lost out on two very high paying roles, which isn’t ideal when he’s already frittered away an eye-watering $750 million and has even more legal battles on the horizon.

Johnny Depp Will No Longer Play Grindelwald In Fantastic Beasts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Depp certainly still has the backing of his fans, however, who have been unwavering in their support when it comes to launching petitions and threatening to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2, but former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani is less than convinced about his chances of making a comeback, saying:

“I predict his career may never recover. Disney has lost interest in Depp for its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and I can’t imagine any other major studio wanting to work with him. He’s going to be the next Harvey Weinstein.”

You can never say never in the movie business, but Johnny Depp faces a long and difficult road to reclaim his former glories. There’ve already been reports that most of the major studios are unwilling to sign him up for future projects, and the hard work starts now for the fallen A-lister before he fades completely into obscurity and becomes Hollywood’s forgotten man.