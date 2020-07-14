Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Punched Him After Finding Out He Lost $750 Million

During his libel trial against The Sun, Johnny Depp revealed that Amber Heard punched him after learning he had lost $650 million and owed about $100 million more in taxes.

Last week saw the Pirates of the Caribbean star butt heads with NGN, representing The Sun as its owner, in the UK court system. Among new controversial developments, including allegations of abuse from Heard and Depp outing his former wife for cheating on him, one incident, in particular, managed to generate a lot of heat. Of course, we’re referring to the Aquaman actress’ 30th birthday back in 2016.

Apparently, Depp missed the party, having been in consult with his lawyers and managers all day long. And when they returned home, things got out of hand. Up until now, we didn’t know what it was that caused the physical fight, but the American thespian has just revealed why his then-partner attacked him.

“I was in the early stages of learning from my recently acquired new business manager that the former business managers had taken quite a lot of my money. They stole my money. It was put to me this way, because I had no idea about money or amounts of money: Since Pirates 2 and 3, I had – and this is ludicrous to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently I had made $650 million. And when I sacked [the former business managers], for the right reasons, I had not only lost $650 million, but I was $100 million in the hole because they had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years,” He revealed.

After Depp stormed off that night, Heard or one of her friends defecated in his bed. And while the actor initially thought the response was absurd and hilarious, he’s recently revealed that it was a “fitting end” to their short-lived marriage.

The media have, over the past few months, favored Depp in his public and messy court feud with Heard. But the defendants aren’t exactly empty-handed, either. So, we have no way of knowing what the final verdict will be. But apparently, Depp’s future in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise hangs in the balance, so we’ll certainly be watching closely.