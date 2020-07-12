Amber Turd Now Trending On Twitter After Johnny Depp Court Case

Just when we thought the court feud between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard couldn’t get any messier, the former’s libel case against The Sun has uncovered a number of disturbing incidents in their short-lived marriage.

Last week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star went toe-to-toe with NGN’s attorneys, representing the publication. Leading the defendant was Sasha Wass QC, who grilled Depp about several incidents where he allegedly abused his former wife in both physical and psychological manners. Apparently, the actor had once jokingly threatened to throw Heard’s dog out the window, and in another instance got physical with his then-partner after missing her birthday and dismissing it later on.

The Fantastic Beasts actor also had a lot to say about Heard’s behavior, detailing the period when she cheated on him with James Franco and defecated in his bed, the latter of which served as the final straw in their toxic relationship.

Now, in the wake of these revelations, #AmberTurd is trending on Twitter as fans once again call out the actress for her hypocrisy. The term is allegedly what Depp initially used to describe the incident to his friends since he thought it was absurd and hilarious. But it seems that it’s catching on among folks on the internet, too.

Amber Heard really hired a PR Agency to improve her public image only for #AmberTurd to be trending topic for hours and in several countries only a couple days later. They’re doing a fantastic job! — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) July 10, 2020

Johnny left at 8:30, she says picture was taken right after… Metadata says picture was taken at midnight. #AmberTurd caught lying again! — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) July 10, 2020

Not that I follow the the dramatic lives of celebrities..BUT Johnny Depp calling his ex Amber Turd for shitting in the bed is the sort of humour I can get behind 🤣😂💩 #AmberHeard #amberturd — Jay Mckinlay (@jaymckinlay89) July 10, 2020

Johnny Depp married Amber Heard,

Then followed something rather absurd,

She got the hump,

In her bed she did dump,

And now she's called Ms Amber Turd.#AmberTurd pic.twitter.com/kDexzHbfbj — Rob’s Limericks (@rick_limer) July 10, 2020

Amber, you got the fame you wanted honey. Just not the way you wanted lol#AmberTurd pic.twitter.com/NEs7FnnSrA — Emily (@piscesmoon63) July 10, 2020

Yo Johnny Depp has seen some shit. To think after all the crap he's went through with #Amberturd and her shitting the bed was the final straw. This guy has some EX level patience. — Rogue (@Rogue_Tezmanian) July 7, 2020

Haha! Can’t stop laughing that Amber Turd is trending. This has made my Friday #amberturd #shitshow pic.twitter.com/53Ug0I4Vv6 — Kat (@kat18002603) July 10, 2020

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the actor has already denied slapping his wife after she mocked him for his tattoos, Wass claimed that Depp also got physical with Heard on the night of her birthday. After returning home, he avoided confrontation but got angry and threw a bottle of champagne at her. As you’d imagine, the thespian behind Jack Sparrow strictly denied these allegations as well.

Speaking of the legendary pirate, it would appear that the outcome of this trial will directly affect the future of Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, so let’s hope that the sea lord will come out on top and get justice.