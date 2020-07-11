Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Defecating In His Bed Was The Final Straw

Johnny Depp has claimed in court that Amber Heard essentially ended their marriage after the Aquaman actress or one of her friends defecated in their bed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star kicked off his libel case against The Sun earlier this week in UK court. While News Group Newspapers’ attorneys, representing the publication, grilled Depp over several instances where he allegedly got physical with his former partner, the actor also fired back with evidence of his own, like the time Heard defecated on their bed to take revenge because Depp missed her birthday.

Apparently, the day had started with the Fantastic Beasts actor meeting with his accountant and hearing “some rather unfortunate news” about his financial state. As a result, he arrived two hours late to Heard’s birthday party at the Eastern Columbia Building. When they returned home, the actor went to bed and started reading a book before going to sleep. When Sasha Wass QC asked him if that was an appropriate way to handle the situation, especially considering the fact that his wife was hurt and angry, he said that he wanted to avoid a confrontation.

Wass then alleged that Depp got out of bed and threw a bottle of champagne at Heard. He then proceeded to grab his wife by the hair to stop her from leaving the room. The American thespian, of course, denied both these claims. According to The Sun’s attorneys, though, Depp left a note before leaving altogether, which read: “Happy F***ing Birthday.”

The next day, the cleaner found feces on Depp’s bed and took pictures. Wass pressed the actor over the fact that he initially thought the incident was “hilarious” and that he hadn’t “laughed so hard in years,” and here’s what he had to say in response:

“It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so, yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange,” he revealed.

Johnny Depp then told the court that he thought the incident was “a fitting end to the relationship.” He even sent a text to Heard later on, which read: “I hope our divorce goes as quickly as possible and that it is as painless as possible.”

At this point, it’s difficult to say how this case will be resolved, but apparently, the future of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise hangs in the balance.