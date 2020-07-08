Johnny Depp Denies Slapping Amber Heard For Mocking His Tattoo

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp butted heads in court during the latter’s libel case against The Sun. When it was time for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to give evidence, he was asked about the incident where he allegedly slapped his wife three times for mocking his tattoo of Winona Ryder, which he resolutely denied.

Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his former wife has sparked a lot of controversy over the past couple of months, especially after his attorneys presented evidence that exposed the Aquaman actress as the one who emotionally and physically abused him in their short-lived marriage. Now, the American thespian is defending his case in court against The Sun. On the second day of the case, Sasha Wass QC asked Depp about the incident in March 2013 which involved the actor’s tattoo of Winona Ryder and Heard mocking him because of it.

During his time together with Ryder, Depp had tattooed “Winona Forever” on his arm and changed it to “Wino Forever” after they split. When his then-wife laughed at him, the actor got angry and allegedly slapped her in the face three times.

Here’s how Depp’s conversation with Wass went:

“Do you accept that Ms Heard was making a joke out of your tattoo, ‘Wino Forever’?” she asked. Depp replied: “I don’t recall any conversation.” “I suggest that that provoked disappointment, firstly, in you, and then anger in you, but you don’t remember,” Wass continued. “I don’t recall any argument about any of my tattoos.” Depp responded. “You then, Mr Depp, slapped Ms Heard across the face,” she inquired again. “That is not correct, it’s untrue. It didn’t happen,” the actor asserted one more time.

The attorney, mirroring Heard’s previous remarks, then went on to note that the actor had slapped his former wife more than once.

“You slapped her more than once, because after you slapped her the first time, she didn’t react, she just eyeballed you, she just stared at you, and that made you more angry and you slapped her again,” she continued. “That is patently untrue,” Depp repeated.

When Wass revealed that the actor had slapped his former wife three times, he denied it again, saying: “I’m sorry but that is not true, you are mistaken.” Apparently, Johnny Depp had “fallen off the wagon” after about 160 days of sobriety, which is why he reacted so strongly when Heard laughed at his tattoo.

The attorney, representing NGN, had opened the second day by asking the actor about his drug abuse. The trial, of course, will continue through the next couple of days.