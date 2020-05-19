Winona Ryder And Vanessa Paradis Defend Johnny Depp Amidst Abuse Allegations

The seemingly endless legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been a rollercoaster ride for everyone involved. Since even before their 2017 divorce, the two ex-lovers have spent their time in court over allegations of abuse and defamation, often dragging those closest to the couple into the ordeal to testify and defend them.

Things have only gotten weirder over the months as evidence seems to overwhelmingly point to Heard being the primary abuser in the relationship. Reports show that she’s defecated on Depp’s bed and punched him in the face for simply being late to a party, smashed his head in a door, and instigated altercations while his children were in the home.

Heard’s original abuse allegations toward Depp prompted his current $50 million defamation lawsuit against her, and a judge denied her request for a dismissal, ensuring the battle is far from over. When Heard attempted to dig up dirt on Depp to bolster her case, the plan backfired when the hired investigator turned up nothing but positive statements about the actor.

Now, even more people are coming to Depp’s defense in a related libel case where the actor was labeled a “wife-beater” by a journalist from The Sun. In an unexpected move, Depp’s former lovers, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, have submitted witness statements claiming that he was an upstanding partner and was never abusive toward either of them.

Ryder, who dated Depp back in the 90s, spoke up to say:

I cannot wrap my head around [Heard’s] accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.

Paradis, meanwhile, the mother of Depp’s two children, shared the following:

I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.

Things certainly look grim for Amber Heard as the evidence continues to mount against her. Petitions to remove her as a spokesperson for L’Oreal and replace her in Aquaman 2 have been signed by hundreds of thousands of people, and according to recent reports, she may actually suffer such a fate. And as for Johnny Depp, well, after going through so much backlash, it’s nice to see all these individuals now coming to his defense.