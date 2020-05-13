Amber Heard Has Allegedly Been Fired From Aquaman 2

It looks like all those petitions to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 may have finally paid off, as a new report suggests Warner Bros. has dropped the actress from James Wan’s upcoming sequel.

A couple of weeks ago, Heard lost the appeal to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit and we learned that the Aquaman star could be facing up to 3 years of jail time if found guilty of manipulating evidence against her then-husband. But even beyond the former couple’s seemingly never-ending legal battle, Heard has come under a lot of fire after evidence presented to the court as part of the lawsuit revealed that she’s physically and emotionally harassed Depp while twisting the narrative in her favor and painting the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as a domestic abuser.

In fact, the petition to remove her from Aquaman 2 recently reached a whopping 400,000 signatures and is on its way to passing the half-million threshold. This is essentially the same kind of backlash and blacklisting that Depp had to endure a couple of years ago, so you can see why fans of the legendary star are asking for justice with such fervency. And now, according to a new report by Cosmic Book News, Warner Bros. has gone forward with firing Heard from Aquaman 2 by buying out her contract.

As the outlet puts it, Heard is currently considered to be “uninsurable” like Robert Downey Jr. when he was on drugs. It isn’t entirely unreasonable, either. After all, it’s not just the allegations and negative backlash that the company is worried about; Heard could actually be found guilty in court. So, it’d make sense for Warner Bros. to preemptively cut ties with the actress before that boat sinks.

Of course, as is the case with any rumor, we should probably take this with a grain of salt until further confirmation from an official channel comes through. After all, there’ve been some conflicting reports on this over the past few days and sources close to WGTC have told us that Warner Bros. has been “sending out mixed signals,” with no one able to say for sure right now whether or not Amber Heard will return for Aquaman 2. It’s certainly not sounding good, though, and as soon as we learn more, we’ll let you know.