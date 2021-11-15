Extended Spider-Man: No Way Home Synopsis Is Positively Spoilerific

Such has been the vast and all-encompassing reach of leaks, rumors, speculation, scuttlebutt, hearsay, conjecture and everything in between surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, nobody’s going to bat an eyelid when they hear that a Danish film website appears to have confirmed the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

After all, a large percentage of the online community has grown so weary of new and top secret information landing on social media every day that they’ve been forced to mute all mentions of Spider-Man on Twitter, while others have devoured every sliver of purported chatter that’s been made available.

Those pesky Danes are the latest culprits, with a loosely-translated logline from Nordisk Film Biografer seemingly announcing that Maguire and Garfield will indeed by suiting up, reporting for duty and swinging back into the thick of the action.

“For the first time, Spider-Man can no longer hide behind the mask, and he can no longer separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more comes into play, forcing him to figure out what it really means to be Spider-Man. The film will seriously introduce the so-called multiverse in Marvel’s film series, and previous editions of Spider-Man as well as various villains from Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man will appear. The director and screenwriters were also behind the two previous MCU films about the Spider.”

Tomorrow’s Spider-Man: No Way Home event is heavily expected to bring official word that the former Spideys are locked, loaded and ready to make their triumphant comebacks, and it can’t come soon enough for a lot of people who simply want the movie to arrive so that they can put all of the incessant rumor-mongering to bed once and for all.