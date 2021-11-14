Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Speculating Over Big Surprises

At long last, it was revealed yesterday that the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on Tuesday, with an invitation-only fan event marking the official launch of the latest promo.

Given Sony’s laughable security that’s seen all sorts of purported leaks make their way online, you’d have to imagine that the footage will be uploaded onto the internet shortly afterwards, because you can bet your bottom dollar that a grainy low-res version will be available for all to see from almost the second the first screening is over.

The occasion is also being marketed as having major surprises in store, and as has been the case anything related to No Way Home gathers headlines, fans have been speculating about what it could all mean.

My theory is about this event, since the key words here is “BIG SURPRISES” I wanna guess that Tobey and Andrew and Tom will be at this event. They will show up after the trailer reveals they are in the film. This will set up them to be at the red carpet premiere! So excited! 🕷 — Steven Nguyen (@StevenTheMan13) November 13, 2021

Of course it’s going to show or tease the 3 Spider-Man, what other big surprises can there possibly be other than the 3 Spider-Man — jake tallant (@andrewx13579000) November 13, 2021

This world is weird, a premiere for a trailer feels like such a silly thing to me spider-man or no spider-man lol. It'll also be hilarious if their "big surprises" are TM and AG because absolutely nobody will be surprised — donnie uchiha (@danny_pease) November 13, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

If Sony is doing a whole event for this trailer then that means it’s something big and special #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer — Spidzy (@Spidzy_YT) November 13, 2021

I'm having a hard time believing the #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer leaks because its just so over the internet, but remember this ? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/oYG88hZBAW — 🎄 Festive Revy 🎄 (@Marvelous_lives) November 13, 2021

So it looks like #Marvelstudios is giving me a present on my birthday. Tobey and Andrew are showing up into the MCU. #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/xAT4asj2tJ — And I am Iron Man (@hitmanhoupt) November 13, 2021

🕷🕷🕷—>Confirmation?!🤷🏻‍♂️

Both Tobey Maguire & Tom Holland are in LA right now.

Also Andrew had a movie premiere few days ago in LA

And as the news saying there’s something big happening today

It’s probably the confirmation for both Tobey & Andrew!#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/dPkHdvChEE — Tobey Maguire FanClub (@tobey_maguire2) November 13, 2021

By the time we get to Tuesday, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be just 31 days away from arriving in theaters, so maybe Sony and Marvel Studios will finally be letting some major cats out of their respective bags. Then again, we’ve been hearing so much unfounded chatter regarding the movie that it’s impossible to know for sure until we get there, so the next 48 hours are poised to be excruciating for everyone, not just those lucky enough to snag an invitation.