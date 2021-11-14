Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Speculating Over Big Surprises
At long last, it was revealed yesterday that the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on Tuesday, with an invitation-only fan event marking the official launch of the latest promo.
Given Sony’s laughable security that’s seen all sorts of purported leaks make their way online, you’d have to imagine that the footage will be uploaded onto the internet shortly afterwards, because you can bet your bottom dollar that a grainy low-res version will be available for all to see from almost the second the first screening is over.
The occasion is also being marketed as having major surprises in store, and as has been the case anything related to No Way Home gathers headlines, fans have been speculating about what it could all mean.
By the time we get to Tuesday, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be just 31 days away from arriving in theaters, so maybe Sony and Marvel Studios will finally be letting some major cats out of their respective bags. Then again, we’ve been hearing so much unfounded chatter regarding the movie that it’s impossible to know for sure until we get there, so the next 48 hours are poised to be excruciating for everyone, not just those lucky enough to snag an invitation.